‘Amiko’ Screening at Santa Monica College

SANTA MONICA — The Japan Foundation Los Angeles will screen “Amiko” (2018, 66 minutes), directed by Yoko Yamanaka, on Friday, Oct. 18, at 7 p.m. at the Humanities and Social Science Building (HSS 165), Santa Monica College Main Campus, 1900 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica.

Amiko (Aira Sunohara), who lives by the belief “people die regardless,” has an intoxicating chance encounter with the soccer club’s Aomi (Hiroto Oshita). Amiko firmly believes she shares a common destiny with Aomi, a nihilist like herself, which will transcend romantic love.

Born in 1997, Yamanaka made her debut as a film director through her own efforts at the end of her teen years. Assembling the cast and staff through social media, the witty story of a complicated girl’s romantic escapade created a stir. Invited to the 68th Berlin International Film Festival, the film has also played at festivals all over the world.

Co-presented by Santa Monica College Japanese Program. Parking available in Structure 3 after 4 p.m.

Free; RSVP not needed. For more information, contact the Japan Foundation Los Angeles at (323) 761-7510 or visit www.jflalc.org.