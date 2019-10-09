An Afternoon of Art

A Sunday Studio workshop will be held on Oct. 13 from 1 to 4 p.m. at The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA, 152 N. Central Ave. in Little Tokyo.

Join artist Alan Nakagawa in creating an artwork inspired by the 40th anniversary exhibition, “The Foundation of the Museum: MOCA’s Collection”; works on view by Japanese artist On Kawara and Cuban artist Belkis Ayón; and powerful stories of courage by Japanese Americans during WWII, developed in collaboration with the Go For Broke National Education Center.

Sunday Studio is MOCA’s free, drop-in event featuring art experiences for makers of all ages and experience levels. Programs include family-friendly tours, art-making explorations, music, and a space with activities designed just for toddlers. Info: (213) 621-1745 or [email protected]