An Afternoon with the Master

“The Last Dojo,” William Christopher Ford’s documentary about Shihan Fumio Demura, was screened Sept. 28 at the Gardena Valley Japanese Cultural Institute. Demura (center) is pictured with Ford (left) and cinematographer Curt Apduhan. The film is about the last days of Demura’s Shito-Ryu Karate-Do Genbu-Kai International dojo in Santa Ana, where he was based for more than 50 years before it was torn down due to eminent domain, as well as the dojo’s history and life-altering impact on the students and the martial arts community. Known for serving as Pat Morita’s stunt double in the “Karate Kid” movies, Demura has been teaching karate in the U.S. since 1965. Earlier this year, the film was screened at the Masters Hall of Fame 20th anniversary awards ceremony, where Demura received the Legacy Award for his lifelong contributions. (J.K. YAMAMOTO/Rafu Shimpo)

