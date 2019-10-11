SAN FRANCISCO — Nihonmachi Little Friends (NLF) will hold its sixth Big Steps for Little Friends 5K Run/Walk on Sunday, Oct. 13, at Lindley Meadows in Golden Gate Park (on JFK Drive near 30th Avenue).

Proceeds from this fundraising event will benefit the children’s programs of NLF.

Register as a walker or runner at www.nlfchildcare.org. Team fundraising is also available online after you register. Sponsorship of monetary and in-kind donations is welcome. Email [email protected] for more information.

NLF is a nonprofit, community-based organization providing Japanese bilingual and multicultural preschool and K-5th grade after-school programs to over 200 children annually in the heart of San Francisco’s Japantown since 1975. Its programs use a creative, project-based learning approach to the curriculum that encourages critical thinking and problem-solving skills development.

On the day of the event, the 5K run will start at 9 a.m. with check-in beginning at 8 a.m. Walkers will start at 9:30 a.m. with check-in beginning at 8:30 a.m.

Following the run and walk, participants can enjoy breakfast/brunch refreshments, meet up with old and new friends, or participant in some Zumba, all in Lindley Meadows. Each participant will be entered into a drawing for great prizes.

Contributions to NLF can be made on-line through the website, or mailed directly to NLF at 1830 Sutter St., San Francisco, CA 94115. Donations are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law. For more information, contact NLF at (415) 922-8898 or [email protected]