Cardinal and Gold Salute

USC fans saluted Yoshio “Yosh” Nakamura and the legacy of the 442nd Regimental Combat Team at the USC-Utah game on Sept. 20 at the Los Angeles Coliseum. Nakamura, who served in the 442nd in southern France and northern Italy, was recognized as one of the “Heroes Among Us.” He earned a bachelor’s degree and Master of Fine Arts degree from USC on the G.I. Bill after WWII. In 1963, he joined the faculty of Rio Hondo College, eventually becoming a vice president. Right: Mitchell Maki, president and CEO of Go For Broke National Education Center, congratulates Nakamura. (Photos courtesy of Go For Broke National Education Center)

