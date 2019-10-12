Community and Family Street Festival in Gardena on Oct. 19

GARDENA — Aki Matsuri (formerly Yatai Festival), a community and family street festival, will be heldon Saturday, Oct. 19, from 12 to 6 p.m. in front of 186th Street School, 1581 W. 186th St. in Gardena.

Classic car show from 12 to 4 p.m. Sapporo Beer Garden open from 12 to 6 p.m.

Food vendors (1 to 5 p.m.): @ Home Kitchen, Eyes & Ears Corn Roasters, Frontier Kettle Korn, gardena Bowl, King’s Hawaiian, King Kone, Kona Ice, Leibor of Love Mochi Waffles, Me Gusta Gourmet Tamales, Okinawa Association of America, 186th Street Elementary School

Free children’s activities (12 to 5 p.m.): Origami, haiku poetry, katakana writing, crafts, face-painting, kimono design, fortune telling, puzzles, temporary tattoos, photo booth

Entertainment (12 to 6 p.m.): Ryukyukoku Matsuri Daiko Los Angeles Branch, 12:15 p.m.; Kanani Kalama Hula Group, 1 p.m.; Pumana, 2 p.m.; Powerhouse, 4:30 p.m.

Sponsors: Audio Services Live, Calvary Baptist Tabernacle, Frontier Kettle Korn, Harbor Gateway South Neighborhood Council, South Bay Toyota, Viral Booth Rentals, 186th Area Homeowners Association

Handicapped parking available at school with placard. No pets allowed; service animals only.