SAN FRANCISCO — The District 5 Supervisor Candidate Forum will be held on Thursday, Oct. 10, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Issei Memorial Hall, Japanese Cultural and Community Center of Northern California, 1840 Sutter St. in San Francisco Japantown.

The candidates are: Supervisor Valllie Brown, incumbent; Dean Preston, tenants’ rights attorney; film producer Nomvula O’Meara; and Ryan Lam, who started his own affiliate marketing business.

Candidates will answer questions submitted by the audience. A moderator will give each candidate equal time to answer every question.

The forum is nonpartisan, free, and open to the public. Doors open at 6 p.m. Grab your seat, then mingle with your D5 neighbors. Seating is on first-come, first-served basis. Wheelchair-accessible.

Presented by Cathedral Hill Neighborhood Association, Japantown Task Force Inc., and the League of Women Voters.

The League of Women Voters of San Francisco organizes nonpartisan candidate forums for every election. These forums give voters a chance to learn more before casting their vote, and let candidates present their views on issues important to voters. LWVSF does not support or oppose candidates or political parties.