Fall Celebration at ESGVJCCC

WEST COVINA— The Akimatsuri is East San Gabriel Valley Japanese Community Center’s annual event that celebrates the fall season with food, games, exhibits, ondo dancing, and entertainment.

This year’s Akimatsuri will be held on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 12 to 8 p.m. ESGVJCC is located at 1203 W. Puente Ave., West Covina.

There will be a wide selection of food, including curry rice, wonton bento, udon noodle soup, shaved ice, and more. Live entertainment, held in the gym throughout the day, will include martial arts demonstrations, traditional Japanese dancing, and musical performances. The festival will conclude with traditional ondo dancing in the parking lot.

Celebrate Japanese culture and community at this free and family-friendly event.

For more information, call (626) 960-2566 or visit www.esgvjcc.org.

Entertainment Schedule

1-1:30 p.m.: Joy Afuso Sokyoku Kenkyusho

1:30-2 p.m.: ESGVJCC Shinkendo

2-2:30 p.m.: Bando Ryu: Kyo no Kai

2:30-3 p.m.: Covina Kendo Dojo

3-3:30 p.m.: Presentations

4-4:30 p.m.: Hoshun Minyo Dance

4:30-5 p.m.: Eibukan Goju Ryu Karate Do

5-5:30 p.m.: West Covina Judo Dojo

5:30-6 p.m.: Shorinji Kempo

6-6:30 p.m.: Kishin Daiko

6:30-8 p.m.: Ondo dancing