From Kau Kau to Kagura

The food court at Tokyo Central, 1740 W. Artesia Blvd. in Gardena, is now complete. The former Kau Kau Korner space, which had been vacant for several months, has been taken over by Kagura, which has restaurants in Torrance, El Segundo and Little Tokyo. The new location, which is open from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. daily, specializes in tonkatsu. Tokyo Central’s other tenants are Gindaco (takoyaki), Tenkatori USA (karaage), Croissants du Tokyo, and Komezo (onigiri). For more information, visit: https://www.tokyocentral.com/t-gardena.aspx (J.K. YAMAMOTO/Rafu Shimpo)

Tags