Funky Saturday

GARDENA — The fifth annual GVJCI Elemental Funk Concert Fundraiser will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 7 to 11 p.m. at the Gardena Valley Japanese Cultural Institute, 1964 W. 172nd St., Gardena.

Enjoy a night of awesome oldies by Elemental Funk (considered by many to be the best live band in the South Bay), dancing, local delicious bites, craft beer and Napa wine.

Partners: Gardena Bowl Coffee Shop, The Loft Hawaiian Restaurants, Cherrystones, Three Weav3rs Brewing Company.

Must be 21+. Tickets: $30 at the door. Info: (310) 324-6611, [email protected], www.jci-gardena.org.

To see Elemental Funk performing Chicago’s “Beginnings,” click here.