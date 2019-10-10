Game On at Kizuna Showdown

The team from Cold Tofu Improv were the big winners at the eighth annual Kizuna Family Showdown on Sept. 21 at Nishi Hongwanji’s social hall in Little Tokyo. More than 200 attended the multi-generational fundraiser, which brings together families, friends and community for games, food and friendly competition. The theme was “Favorite Childhood Movies” and games were based on popular movies, including “The Avengers,” “The Hunger Games” and “The Emoji Movie.” Second place was awarded to the Gonsaku Mine Ito Family, while third place went to SD Fam.

Tags