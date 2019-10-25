Gardena Police Chief Kang Retires

GARDENA — The Gardena Police Department on Oct. 18 announced the retirement of Police Chief Thomas Kang after 37 years of service.

The department expressed gratitude for his leadership and his lifelong commitment to serving the citizens of Gardena.

Mike Saffell, who has been serving as the deputy chief of police and is a 26-year veteran of the department, has been appointed interim chief of police.

Saffell stated, “We appreciate everything Chief Kang has offered to the City of Gardena in his 37 years. We wish Chief Kang health and happiness in his retirement.”