Gedatsu Church’s Autumn Moon Festival This Weekend

ROSEMEAD — Gedatsu Church, 7850 Hill Dr. in Rosemead, will hold its annual Autumn Moon Festival on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 6, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The event will feature food (including the church’s famous huli-huli chicken), games, plants, a farmers’ market, cultural demonstrations and entertainment, and a raffle drawing for some great prizes.

Church introduction and tours, hosted by Rev. Hisakazu Taki, will take place both days at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Meet inside the main chapel.

Sponsored by Gedatsu Church USA, Gedatsu Kenpo, Gedatsu USA Kendo, and Monterey Park Mustangs Basketball Organization.

For more information, call (626) 288-1212 or visit www.gedatsu-usa.org.