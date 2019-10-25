JAPANESE 日本語

GVJCI Art Show This Weekend

Alvin Takamori at last year’s art show.

GARDENA — The Gardena Valley Japanese Cultural Institute, 1964 W. 162nd St. in Gardena, will present a weekend art show on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 27, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Nisei Veterans Memorial Hall.

This year the theme of the exhibit is Japanese and Japanese American food. The show is open to all artists and there is no fee to enter.

Free admission but donations are greatly appreciated. For more information, contact Alvin Takamori at [email protected]

