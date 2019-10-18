Haunted Little Tokyo Weekend Events

• Haunted Little Tokyo Pumpkin Patch, Oct. 18, 19 and 20 from 12 to 6 p.m. at Japanese Village Plaza, 335 E. Second St.

An outdoor marketplace for Halloween enthusiasts to purchase and decorate their jack-o’-lanterns with neighbors and friends. Enjoy a pumpkin patch grown by Irvine-based Tanaka Farms and decorate your pumpkins with volunteer artists. Pumpkins and decorating stations are available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. Little Tokyo Community Council is providing pins for sale. Pumpkin prices range from $5 to $25.

• Haunted Ghosts of Little Tokyo Walking Tour, Oct. 19 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Meet at East West Players, 120 Judge John Aiso St.

Join the Little Tokyo Historical Society on a journey through Little Tokyo’s haunted past and present with a special guided walking tour of historical buildings, ghostly tales, and paranormal experiences in this over 100-year-old historic and cultural neighborhood. All proceeds support the preservation of Little Tokyo. Cost: $15 per person.

• Trick-or-Treat in Little Tokyo, Oct. 26 from 5 to 8 p.m. in Japanese Village Plaza.

Looking for a place in Los Angeles to take the kids trick-or-treating? Japanese Village Plaza is the perfect destination for all the little goblins and ghouls looking for some sweet treats. Small business owners in the plaza will be handing out candies and treats for costumed kiddies.

• Haunted Night in Little Tokyo: The Block Party, Oct. 26 from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Second Street between Central and San Pedro.

A one-night Halloween festival with music and entertainment, local food and retail vendors, beer garden, costume contest and family-friendly fun. Featured food vendors: Buttery Popcorn Co., Cafe Dulce, Hello Stranger, KASIH, Pikunico, Rice and Nori, Takoyaki Tanota, Prime Pizza, Steamy Bun Truck, and Takuma Burgers. Beer Garden brought to you by Wolf and Crane, sponsored by Brunswig Square. Sponsors include Kirin Ichiban, Bintang, Soto Sake.

Vendors: Record Box Truck, Anime Jungle, Japan LA, JBS Radio, Lumica, Asobi Rin – Virtual YouTuber, Little Tokyo Community Council, LA Metro, Historic Core Neighborhood Council, and Council District 14.

Stage: MC Sean Miura, Key Kool, DJ Phatrick, Costume Contest sponsored by HCNC.

For more information, visit: http://golittletokyo.com/haunted/