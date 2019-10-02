‘Hausu’ Screening at Union Center for the Arts

“Hausu” (1977), directed by Nobuhiko Obayashi, will be screened on Friday, Oct. 4, at 8 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.) at Union Center for the Arts, 120 Judge John Aiso St. in Little Tokyo, as part of the Haunted Little Tokyo Film Festival.

In this cult horror classic, a schoolgirl and six of her classmates travel to her aunt’s country home, which tries to devour the girls in bizarre ways.

The cast includes Kimiko Ikegami, Miki Jinbo, Kumiko Ohba, Ai Matsubara, Mieko Sato< Eriko Tanaka and Masayo Miyako.

This event is free of charge but a $5 suggested donation is appreciated to continue this community-run event.

Guests are encouraged to bring their own seating, blankets and pillows. There are benches and open space for additional seating on cement.

There will be light refreshments available for sale provided by Wolf & Crane and Buttery Popcorn Co.

Halloween festivities will be celebrated throughout the month of October with pumpkin patches, ghostly games, Japanese yurei, free movie screenings, “haunted” walking tours, themed drink specials, and more, ending with a frightfully fun block party, costume contest and trick-or-treating on Saturday, Oct. 26.

For more information: http://hauntedlittletokyo.com