Hiroshima at Yoshi’s Nov. 8 and 9

OAKLAND — Hiroshima will perform at Yoshi’s, 510 Embarcadero West in Oakland, on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 8-9.

Perhaps one of the most unique ensembles in contemporary American music, Hiroshima has amassed a lifetime body of work that is difficult to define. Always based in diversity — in instrumentation, sound and vision. Embracing the ethnic neighborhoods they grew up in, it is all there in their unique style and voice.

Led by the singular sound and spirit of world-renowned kotoist June Kuramoto, they have now arrived at their 40th year of touring and recording. Their accolades include gold records, Grammy nominations, Emmys and much more — but their essence is the heart and the soul. Jazz, Latin, R&B, pop, classical and Japanese all converge in any musical moment. Reflected in such diversity is a spirit and joy that has sustained this magical group for four decades.

Tickets:

Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. — $34 standard; $74 premier seating (includes meet-and-greet at 7 p.m.)

Nov. 8 at 10 p.m. — $34

Nov. 9 at 7:30 p.m. — $37 standard; $74 premier seating (includes meet-and-greet at 6:30 p.m.)

Nov. 9 at 9:30 p.m. — $37

Fees are added for online sales.

Patrons dining at Yoshi’s can get their seats reserved for the show. Purchase a “standard” ticket and the staff will reserve your seats while you enjoy a meal. Pick up your tickets at the box office and show them to the dining room host, or your server if dining in the lounge (cut-off time for reservations is one hour before show).

Yoshi’s is happy to reserve seats for groups of 10 or more. Contact the box office to arrange for tickets and seating.

For more information, call (510) 238-9200 or visit http://yoshis.com.

Visit the band’s website at www.hiroshimamusic.com.