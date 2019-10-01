JACL Taking Applications for Mineta Fellowship

WASHINGTON — JACL National is now accepting applications for the Norman Y. Mineta Fellowship at the national office in Washington, D.C., to start immediately or January 2020.

Candidates must be U.S. citizens, JACL members, and students or young professionals who have completed at least an undergraduate degree. Preference will be given to those who have demonstrated a commitment to Asian American issues, particularly those affecting the Japanese American community. Communication skills, especially in writing, are important.

For questions, contact Daniel K. Inouye Fellow Matthew Weisbly at [email protected] or visit: https://jacl.org/internships-and-fellowships/

The Norman Y. Mineta Fellowship was established in 2007 in honor of the American politician. Mineta served as U.S. secretary of transportation and secretary of commerce. He also help found the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus.

The fellow will monitor key legislative initiatives of importance to the JACL mission and implement JACL-sponsored programs.The fellow will support the executive director on a broad range of public policy issues important to the Asian American community. The fellow will work with other staff to mobilize and inform local chapters; fellows are integral in establishing a voice for JACL and its members in Washington, D.C.

This fellowship offers a chance to live in the nation’s capital and gain experience observing and learning from top professionals in civil rights and other nonprofits. Fellows gain familiarity with Congress and acquire the skills to correspond, collaborate, and maintain a working relationship with members of Congress.

The fellowship will last for a period of up to 12 months.

The Mineta Fellow works closely with the Daniel K. Inouye Fellow and will be responsible for the following:

• Staff and monitor key legislative initiatives and issues relevant to the AAPI community.

• Work on a wide variety of projects, issues and programs.

• Conduct research and study topics assigned.

• Interact with other national AAPI and civil rights organizations in the D.C. area.

• Work with JACL and other organizations to organize programs and events.

• Serve on various civil rights and AAPI committees.

• Perform a wide variety of duties, and work directly with the executive director.