Japan Foundation L.A. to Screen ‘Our House’

“Our House” (2018, 80 minutes), directed by Yui Kiyohara, will be screened on Wednesday, Oct. 23, at 7 p.m. at the Japan Foundation Los Angeles, 5700 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 100, Los Angeles.

In this thriller, two different storylines about a girl who has lost her father and a woman who loses her memory intersect in the same house. Kiyohara made this graduation film at Tokyo University of the Art’s graduate school with mentorship from directors Kiyoshi Kurosawa and Nobuhiro Suwa.

Seri (Nodoka Kawanishi) has been living together with her mother Kiriko (Yukiko Yasuno) ever since her father vanished and has conflicting feelings about Kiriko’s new boyfriend. Meanwhile, Toko (Mei Fujiwara) meets amnesiac Sana (Mariwo Osawa) and allows her to stay in her house.

In Japanese with English subtitles. JFLA provides Japanese film screenings every second and fourth Wednesday. Free to attend; reservation not required. Seating is first-come, first-served.

For more information, call (323) 761-7510 or visit www.jflalc.org.