Japan Foundation to Screen Movie About Puppy’s Journey

“Mameshiba” (2018, 106 minutes), directed by Toru Kamei, will be screened on Saturday, Oct. 12, at 6 p.m. at the Japan Foundation Los Angeles, 5700 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 100, Los Angeles, as part of the “Japanema” series.

A film adaptation of a TV series that depicts the journey of a middle-aged man with a two-month-old puppy in search of his mother. The film has a rich lineup of established actors with TV dramas, films and stage performances under their belts.

One day Jiro (Jiro Sato), a 35-year-old unemployed male who has never stepped out of his town, runs into Ichiro, a mameshiba puppy with a red scarf around its neck. Ichiro turns out to be a puppy Jiro’s runaway mother had sent for her family to come looking for her.

In Japanese with English subtitles. Free; reservation not required. Seating is first-come, first-served. For more information, call (323) 761-7510 or visit www.jflalc.org.