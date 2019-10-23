Japan Foundation to Screen ‘Speak Low’

“Speak Low” (2018, 110 minutes), directed by Akira Yamamoto, will be screened on Saturday, Oct. 26, at 2 p.m. at the Japan Foundation Los Angeles, 5700 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 100, Los Angeles.

Sara and Ryo have been going out for five years. They take a trip from Tokyo to nearby Atami. Ryo is 28 years old and is getting ready to marry Sara. However, Sara doesn’t want to marry Ryo. More than anxiety or antipathy regarding marriage, she resists the nebulous existence of the future.

The cast includes Minami Ohba, Kaoru Iida, Yohei Yamazaki and Rie Nakanome.

In Japanese with English subtitles. Free; reservation not required. Seating is first-come, first-served. For more information, call (323) 761-7510 or visit www.jflalc.org.