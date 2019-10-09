Japantown Halloween Carnival on Oct. 25

SAN FRANCISCO — The annual Japantown Halloween Carnival will be held on Friday, Oct. 25, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Japanese Cultural and Community Center of Northern California, 1840 Sutter St. in San Francisco Japantown.

Presented by JCCCNC and Japanese Community Youth Council.

Get your Halloween costumes ready and bring the kids out for games and prizes, arts and crafts, Haunted Hallway, bounce house, and more.

There will be a costume contest with prizes for cutest, scariest, most creative, best overall, and most spirited group/family. Sponsored by Children’s Choice Pediatric Dental Care.

General admission: $7. For more information, call (415) 567-5505 or email [email protected]

Want to volunteer? Help is needed starting the night before on Thursday, Oct. 24, as well as on the day of the carnival. Sign up to volunteer online by Monday, Oct. 21, at: http://bit.ly/2019jtownhalloweenvolunteers