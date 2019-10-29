Kazu Kusano’s ‘Pretty Beast’ Coming to L.A.

Comedian Kazu Kusano’s one-woman show “Pretty Beast” will be presented on Saturday, Nov. 9, at 8 p.m. (doors open at 7:30 p.m.) at the Fanatic Salon Theater, 3815 Sawtelle Blvd. in Los Angeles.

With a schizophrenic mom and alcoholic dad, comedy becomes Kusano’s only outlet … but no one was laughing. From the defeated class clown to a 20-something struggling with gender stereotypes, she faced years of resistance, sexism, criticism, failed relationships, low self-esteem, and worse.

“Kusano’s comedy is as biting as it is refreshing… ‘Pretty Beast’ signals a bold and important new voice in comedy and theatre.” — The Georgia Straight

The show, written and performed by Kusano and directed by Jane Morris, was recognized this year as Pick of the Vancouver Fringe and Best of Fest at the Crazy Woke Asians Solo Performance Festival.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the National Allliance on Mental Illness (www.nami.org).

Originally from Japan, Kusano (http://kazukusano.com) is the undefeated champion of “Joke-E-Oke,” the joke karaoke contest at SF Sketchfest, where in 2010 the late, great Robin Williams gave her a huge compliment after watching her performance, saying, “I love her Sam Kinison (impersonation). She’s hilarious!”

The producer of a sketch comedy show, “Karate Chop Teriyaki Comedy,” she was a finalist at the Westside Comedy Showdown stand-up competition in 2017 and has performed at clubs, festivals and colleges all over the U.S., including the San Francisco International Comedy Competition and EDC Vegas.

Tickets, $15 plus fee, are available at www.brownpapertickets.com.