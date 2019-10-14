Kiku Craft Fair to Be Held at ESGVJCC

WEST COVINA — The 11th annual Kiku Craft & Food Fair will be held on Sunday, Nov. 3, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the East San Gabriel Valley Japanese Community Center, 1203 W. Puente Ave. in West Covina.

This is the place to go for creative Asian-inspired crafts, books, jewelry, kids’ and adult clothing, accessories created from vintage kimono and obi, and women’s wear with an Asian flair.

Take a break from shopping with a selection of mouth-watering foods. On the menu are delicious chicken teriyaki plate, Asian chicken salad, Spam musubi, curry rice, kalua pork sliders with mango sauce, and the most popular item, chicken chow mein created from an old family recipe. New this year is the “Special of the Day” and everyone is excited to discover what it will be.

Come for a fun day of shopping, eating, trivia questions and raffle prizes, and bring this article with you for a free raffle ticket.

There will be no central cashiering. Each vendor will handle their own sales and not all vendors take credit cards. Free admission and parking.

This fundraiser is sponsored by the West Covina Buddhist Temple. For more information, go to https://livingdharma.org/index.php/our-temple/upcoming-events/ or email [email protected]