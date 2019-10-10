Kimochi’s ‘Issho-Ni’ Fundraiser on Oct. 19

SAN FRANCISCO — Kimochi’s “Issho-Ni” fundraising event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Pa’ina Restaurant & Lounge, 1865 Post St. in San Francisco (note venue change).

It will feature tastings of Japanese whiskey, sake, beer, kombucha and wine — in addition to light hors d’oeuvre, live music, and a silent auction.

“Issho-ni” means “together,” and it celebrates the coming together of a community in benefit of seniors and their caregivers. All proceeds will go towards supporting Kimochi’s programs and services at both its San Francisco and San Mateo locations.

The highly acclaimed Rintaro izakaya restaurant (pictured), owned and operated by Chef Sylvan Mishima Brackett, will partner with Kimochi at Issho-Ni.

“Delicate izakaya cuisine with a produce-centric NorCal sensibility awaits at this Japanese sanctum, which transforms even the most humble dishes into works of art.” – Michelin Guide inspectors

Rintaro has been Michelin-recommended since 2016 and Bon Appetit named Rintaro as one of its “Top 10 New Restaurants” six months after its opening in 2015.

Pre-sale price (purchase ticket on Eventbrite): $65. Door price: $75. Event is 21+ only.

Your ticket includes admission to the event; unlimited tasting of Japanese sake, beer, kombucha and wine; light hor d’oeuvres; and silent auction. Two Japan Airlines round-trip tickets will be raffled off. You can only purchase raffle tickets at the event and you will need to be present to win.

Note: Whiskey tastings are not included with general admission and will be an additional cost ($70).

The tasting will feature two different flights, each including three different types of Japanese whiskey.

Whiskey Flight 1 features Nikka Taketsuru 21 year and two other select whiskeys.

Whiskey Flight 2 features Yamazaki 18 year and two other select whiskeys.

Package deals (not available day of the event): General admission plus Whiskey Flight 1 or 2 – $125; general admission plus Whiskey Flight 1 and 2 – $185.

Japan Center Garage is one block away; however, everyone is encouraged to use Lyft, which is partnering with Kimochi to give attendee’s 20 percent off two rides, up to $5 off per ride to/from “Issho-Ni.” Download the Lyft app, enter the promo code (ISSHONI2019) and request a ride on Oct. 19. The pick-up and drop-off location must be set to or from the event location.

For more information, call (415) 931-2294 or email [email protected]