Koreisha Seminar on Dementia and Hospice Care

GARDENA — As dementia progresses, hospice care is eventually needed to help with caregiving. But are there preventive measures for progression of dementia?

Dr. Yutaka Niihara, UCLA professor of internal medicine and president of Hope Hospice, will speak on the difficult issues of dementia and hospice care.

The lecture will take place on Sunday, Oct. 27, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the New Gardena Hotel, 1st Floor Seminar Room, 1641 W. Redondo Beach Blvd., Gardena. It will be mostly in Japanese, followed by a discussion and consultation in both Japanese and in English. The event is free and open to the public. Free parking is available on premise.

This presentation is the second of a series of talks by health and mental health professionals, and by experts on various issues faced by seniors in the community and by their families.

Lecture series is sponsored by Koreisha Senior Care & Advocacy (KSCA) and the Japanese Welfare Rights Organization (JWRO).

For inquiries, contact K. Watanabe at (213) 572-7743.