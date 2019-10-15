‘Late Spring,’ ‘Nausicaä’ Screening at Faith UMC

TORRANCE — Japanese Movie Night will be held on Sunday, Oct. 20, at 5 p.m. at Faith United Methodist Church, 2115 W. 182nd St., Torrance.

For adults: “Late Spring” (1949, 110 minutes), directed by Yasujiro Ozu.

Noriko (Setsuko Hara) is perfectly happy living at home with her widowed father, Shukichi (Chishû Ryû), and has no plans to marry — that is, until her aunt Masa (Haruko Sugimura) convinces Shukichi that unless he marries off his 27-year-old daughter soon, she will likely remain alone for the rest of her life. When Noriko resists Masa’s matchmaking, Shukichi is forced to deceive his daughter and sacrifice his own happiness to do what he believes is right.

For kids: “Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind” (1984, 117 minutes), directed by Hayao Miyazaki.

Far in the future, after an apocalyptic conflict has devastated much of the world’s ecosystem, the few surviving humans live in scattered semi-hospitable environments within what has become a toxic jungle. Young Nausicaä lives in the arid Valley of the Wind and can communicate with the massive insects that populate the dangerous jungle. Under the guidance of the pensive veteran warrior, Lord Yupa, Nausicaä works to bring peace back to the ravaged planet.

Come to a 4:20 p.m. meeting to select the movies for the next six months.

Free admission and popcorn. Short reflection after screening. Info: (310) 217-7000, http://faithsouthbay.org