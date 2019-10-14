Lecture/Demonstration on Koken in Japanese Dance

TORRANCE — Nihon Buyo Kai of California presents an afternoon of Japanese classical dance with lecture and demonstration on the koken (stage assistant) on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 2 to 4:30 p.m. at First Lutheran Church and School, 2900 W. Carson St. in Torrance.

Special guest artist from Japan Bando Toshitaro will explain and answer questions on how the koken assists the dancer during performances. Through video and lecture, and accompanied by an English translator, he will discuss techniques, answer questions, and share secrets involved in this art, including the well-known yet rare hikinuki or on-stage costume quick-change technique.

The lecture will be followed by performances by dancers representing acclaimed Japanese classical dance schools from the Southern California area:

• Azuma Kikusue, representing Azuma Sumako II, performing “Shobu” (Gidayu)

• Wakayagi Kiyoka and Wakayagi Rinsen, representing Wakayagi Hisame, performing “Seigaiha” (Kiyomoto)

• Bando Hidesomi performing “Fujimusume” (Nagauta)

Ticket information: $25 for adults, $20 for children 12 and under. Children under 3 are free if seated on parent’s lap through the program.

Tickets available through http://nihonbuyokai.org. For more information, call (310) 326-0389 (English) or (310) 800-0118 (Japanese).

Nihon Buyo Kai is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to preserve, promote and present Japanese classical and traditional dance. Previous programs include a wig-combing lecture and shamisen music with guest performers from Japan.