Mineo Mizuno Outdoor Exhibit Runs Through Nov. 11 at LACMA

The Los Angeles County Mu­seum of Art is presenting the out­door installation “Mineo Mizuno: Harmony” in the museum’s Resnick Lawn through Nov. 11.

For several years, Mizuno has lived on Fort Mountain Ranch in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada Mountains. The intense beauty of the idyllic forest has inspired the artist’s latest body of work, which includes interventions across the property using ceramics, fallen trees, and manzanita shrubs re­moved to avert fires.

For the LACMA installation, Mizuno transplants elements of this immersive environment to Los Angeles. “Tea House,” like an earlier one he built on the ranch, is his interpretation of the traditional Japanese structure. Its open, organic form balances the seclusion needed to experience the tea ceremony with the powerful presence of the natural surroundings.

Around the tea house, Mizuno places a series of sculptures. Embed­ded in wood and on the ground, his ceramic water drops and tea bowls are painted with meditative repeti­tions of Japanese kanji such as yui (connect) and wa (harmony). These concepts reflect his ongoing interest in the communicative properties of trees and water.

“Mineo Mizuno: Harmony” will be brought together in conversation with LACMA’s outdoor exhibition “The Invisible Man and the Masque of Blackness,” located in the B. Gerald Cantor Sculpture Garden, alongside 12 works by French sculptor Auguste Rodin, which have been on display at LACMA since 2009. The exhibition joins other permanent outdoor installations on LACMA’s campus, including Chris Burden’s “Urban Light” (2008), Robert Irwin’s “Primal Palm Gar­den” (2008), and Michael Heizer’s “Levitated Mass” (2012). These out­door sculptures are an extension of the museum’s gallery space beyond its walls, enriching the visitor’s experience.

“Mineo Mizuno: Harmony” is curated by Staci Steinberger, as­sociate curator, decorative arts and design at LACMA.

Mizuno was born in Gifu Prefec­ture and has lived in California since 1964. He studied at the California Institute of the Arts, Chouinard Art School in Los Angeles, and has had numerous solo exhibitions in South­ern California and Japan.

In 2005, the Long Beach Mu­seum of Art organized a survey and catalogue of his work, “Crossing Boundaries: The Ceramic Sculpture of Mineo Mizuno.” His sculptures have been included in notable group exhibitions including “Facing the Sublime in Water” at the Armory Center for the Arts in Pasadena (2012), “Common Ground: Ceram­ics in Southern California 1945- 1975” at the American Museum of Ceramic Art in Pomona (2011), and “Color and Fire: Defining Moments in Studio Ceramics, 1950-2000” (2000) at LACMA.

He currently resides in Northern California.

LACMA is located at 5905 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles. Gal­lery hours: Monday and Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Wednesday, closed; Thursday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information, call (323) 857-6000 or visit www.lacma.org.