Missing Senior Located

ROSEVILLE — The Roseville Police Department reported on Oct. 1 that Robert Sakata, who had been reported missing, was located and returned to his family that morning.

“Thanks to everyone who shared the message and aided in his safe return,” the department said in a Facebook post.

On Sept. 29 at approximately 11:47 a.m., Sakata left his home in Roseville, driving a silver 2016 Mercedes C63 AMG. He has significant medical conditions and his family was concerned for his well-being.

The reporting party did not know where Sakata may have been headed to but his vehicle was seen in the area of Freeport Boulevard and Claudia Drive in Sacramento.

His disappearance was widely reported by local media outlets. The update did not say where he was found.