Naomi Hirahara to Speak at Torrance Library

TORRANCE — Mystery author Naomi Hirahara will speak on Saturday, Oct. 19, at 2 p.m. at the Katy Geissert Civic Center Library Community Room, 3301 Torrance Blvd. in Torrance.

Hirahara, who is best known for the Mas Arai mystery series, will discuss her new book, “Iced in Paradise,” featuring Leilani Santiago, a refreshing millennial heroine full of wit, sass and heart.

Leilani has left her post-collegiate life in Seattle to return home to the Hawaiian island of Kauai. Her mom’s been diagnosed with MS, and she wants to help keep afloat the family business, a shave ice shack.

When Leilani arrives at work one morning, she stumbles across a dead body, a young pro surfer who was being coached by her estranged father. As her father soon becomes the No. 1 murder suspect, Leilani must find the real killer and somehow safeguard her ill mother, little sisters, and grandmother, while trying to keep the long-distance relationship with her boyfriend alive.

Sponsored by Friends of the Torrance Library and City of Torrance Community Services Department.

For information on the venue, call (310) 618-5950 or visit http://library.torranceca.gov.

For more on Hirahara’s books and public appearances, visit www.naomihirahara.com.