Next on ‘Asian Pacific America’

SAN JOSE — This Sunday, Oct. 6, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

Sami See is a muralist, multimedia artist, and curator with work on display throughout the Bay Area. Don’t miss a chance to see her portraits of other influential Pinays at the upcoming Pinay Arts Pop-Up: Wag Kalimutan on Oct. 19.

Anthem Salgado is a business coach using his program, Art of Hustle, to help business owners and entrepreneurs thrive in their communities.

Deanna Sison’s Mestiza Taqueria in San Francisco combines Filipino flavors with the Mexican street food tradition. She shows us how to make two dishes highlighting the unique flavors that Filipino food is known for.

Airs at 5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area, 6 p.m. on NBC’s COZI TV (Comcast 186).