Next on ‘Asian Pacific America’

SAN JOSE — This Sunday, Oct. 20, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

The East Bay Community Foundation and Asian Pacific Environmental Network are working together to make sure everyone is counted in the upcoming Census 2020. They tell us why an accurate count is so important for our communities.

Weee! is the largest online Asian grocer, delivering fresh groceries in the Bay Area, Sacramento and Seattle. Founder and CEO Larry Liu tells us about his plans to expand.

San Jose City College serves a diverse community of students. They tell us how they enhance their services to meet the needs of the Vietnamese American community in San Jose.

Watch or set your DVR — 5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area, 6 p.m. on NBC’s COZI TV (Comcast 186).