The Silicon Valley Asian Pacific Film Fest is in its fifth year of presenting a variety of films created by APA filmmakers to Silicon Valley audiences.

Assemblymember Ash Kalra is the first Indian American to serve in the California Legislature. He tells us what led him there and shares his thoughts on the state of our country.

