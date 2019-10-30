Next on ‘Asian Pacific America’

SAN JOSE — This Sunday, Nov. 3, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

Hitoko Hagiwara and Yasuko Zingg walk us through the many intricate details that make a traditional Japanese tea ceremony so special.

What do we really know about kimchi? More than a delicious dish, it’s a preservation technique and tradition bringing families together for generations.

Volcano Kimchi was born out of founder and owner Aruna Lee’s goal to recreate the kimchi flavors she grew up eating in Korea. Aruna shows us the easy steps to make kimchi at home.

Watch or set your DVR — 5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area, 6 p.m. on NBC’s COZI TV (Comcast 186).