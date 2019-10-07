‘Nobody to Watch Over Me’ at Japan Foundation L.A.

“Nobody to Watch Over Me” (2009, 118 minutes), directed by Ryoichi Kimizuka, will be shown on Wednesday, Oct. 9, at 7 p.m. at the Japan Foundation Los Angeles, 5700 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 100, Los Angeles, as part of the Japanema series.

A deep drama depicting the fears of modern-day society, the film portrays the distress of the family of a juvenile criminal and the conflicts of the detective ordered to protect them. Kimizuka is the writer and director of the “Bayside Shakedown” series.

The Funamura family is the target of mass-media attention after their first son commits act of murder. Furthermore, every move that detective Katsuura (Koichi Sato) takes in protecting the bewildered daughter of the family, Saori (Mirai Shida), is being fully exposed over the Internet. Katsuura and Saori play a deadly game of hide-and-seek with malicious Internet addicts.

In Japanese with English subtitles. Free; reservations not required. Seating is first-come, first-served.

JFLA provides Japanese film screenings every second and fourth Wednesday. Next: “Our House” (2018, 80 minutes), directed by Yui Kiyohara.

For more information, call (323) 761-7510 or visit www.jflalc.org.