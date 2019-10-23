Okinawa Association of America Celebrates Its 100th Anniversary

This year marks the Okinawa Association of America’s 100th anniversary and the 20th anniversary of the OAA Center in Gardena. On Oct. 6, the OAA held its annual bazaar and fundraiser at the center. Dedicated members volunteered their time for a day of food, performances, games, shopping and raffles.

Drumming and dancing by Ryukyukoku Matsuri Daiko.

The Okinawan tamales were a hit, along with a host of other tasty edibles at the event.

Above and below: Beef teriyaki was hot off the grill and a big seller. Making the always popular saataa andaagii or Okinawan dango.

Above and below: Hands-on karate workshop by Shugyokan Dojo.

Eisaa Group from El Marino Language School. Japanese classical dance was performed by Nancy Teramura Hayata.

Traditional Okinawan dance by Majikina Honryu Aigen no Kai. Cooling down with shaved ice.

Photos by MARIO GERSHOM REYES/Rafu Shimpo