‘Okko’s Inn’ Tells Story of Friendly Ghosts

“Okko’s Inn” (2018, 2 hours), directed by Kitaro Kosaka, will be screened on Friday, Oct. 11, at Japanese Village Plaza, 335 E. Second St., Little Tokyo, as part of the Haunted Little Tokyo Film Festival. Entry starts at 6 p.m.; show starts at 7 p.m.

After losing her parents in a car accident, Okko goes to live in the countryside with her grandmother, who runs a traditional Japanese inn built on top of an ancient spring said to have healing waters. While she goes about her chores and prepares to become the inn’s next caretaker, Okko discovers that there are spirits who live there that only she can see — not scary ones, but welcoming ghosts who keep her company, play games and help her navigate her new environment.

Free; suggested donation is $5. Guests are encouraged to bring their own seating, blankets and pillows. There will be benches and open space for additional seating on cement.

For the full schedule of events, visit: http://hauntedlittletokyo.com