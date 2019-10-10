Panel Postponed

“Why No-Nuke Should Be Part of the Green New Deal Agenda,” scheduled for Saturday, Oct, 12, at Occidental College, has been postponed, according to Tsuruku Fors Lauritzen of the Fukushima Support Committee, who was to be one of the panelists.

The panel was part of the three-day (Oct. 11-13) Left Coast Forum, which has also been postponed. The other scheduled panelists were Libbe HaLevy, host, “Nuclear Hotseat”; Frances Yasmeen Motiwalla, candidate for Congress; Gary Itano, former principal cybersecurity engineer at SCE; and Michael Lindley, Veterans for Peace.

Event organizers said on their website, https://leftcoastforum.org: “Due to unforeseen scheduling and facilities issues, we regret to announce the postponement of the Left Coast Forum 2019 … Left Coast Forum is working together with Occidental College to reschedule the event for a mutually convenient date to be announced later.”

Lauritzen said, “We may organize this as an independent community teach-in event. We will let you know when and if it’s decided.”