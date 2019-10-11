‘Pass It Forward’ Event to Include ‘Go For Broke’ Screening

GARDENA — “Pass It Forward,” an afternoon and evening of smiles and friendship, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 12, from 3 to 9 p.m. at Gardena Buddhist Church, 1517 166th St. in Gardena.

The event will feature games, activities, prizes, and food trucks — LuckDish (Japanese curry bowls and teri chicken), Cafe Vietnam (bahn mi sandwiches and various rolls), and the Food Network-recommended Mad Dumpling.

Stacey Hayashi’s award-winning film “Go For Broke: A 442 Origins Story” will be screened. Shot in Hawaii, it tells the story of the Hawaiian Nisei who volunteered to serve in the U.S. Army after the attack on Pearl Harbor. With an original score by Jake Shimabukuro.

For more information, call (310) 327-9400 or visit www.gardenabuddhistchurch.org.