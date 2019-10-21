Rep. Cummings Remembered by Colleagues

WASHINGTON — Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.), chair of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, died on Oct. 17 at the age of 68. Following are statements from members of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus:

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.): “We lost a giant today. Congressman Elijah Cummings was a fearless leader, a protector of democracy, and a fighter for the people of Maryland. Our world is dimmer without him in it.”

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.): Elijah Cummings loved his community and his country so much that he devoted his life to public service, championing justice, unity, accountability and, most importantly, human decency. When I was first elected, I was honored with the opportunity to work with him on the House Oversight Committee, where I witnessed first-hand what a generous and courageous leader — and how focused on lifting others up — he truly was. Our nation lost a giant today and he will be deeply missed.”

Rep. Judy Chu (D-Pasadena): “Elijah Cummings was a giant. I was honored to be his colleague and will miss his presence here very much. My thoughts and condolences are with his family, his friends, his constituents, and all who knew and loved him.”

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Los Angeles): “Deeply saddened by the passing of our colleague Elijah Cummings. He was a giant, revered by all. He taught me much when I served on Oversight my freshman year. My prayers are with Maya and Elijah’s family. And to the extent Heaven needs any oversight, I know Elijah will be there.”

Rep. Mark Takano (D-Riverside): “We have lost a giant in the House. Chairman Cummings was a justice-seeker whose work, candor, and moral clarity led us closer to creating a more perfect, just, and equal union. I’m deeply saddened by his passing. My condolences to his family, his community, and his staff.”

Rep. Doris Matsui (D-Sacramento): “Our country has lost a giant. At a time with truth too often obscured, Rep. Cummings relentlessly pursued it. He was a champion for justice, a soothing voice for Baltimore, and a fighter who always spoke truth to power. He will be truly missed.”

Rep. TJ Cox (D-Fresno): “Rep. Cummings was a man of strength and a true voice for the people. It was an honor to have had the privilege to serve in Congress with him this past year. My prayers are with his family and the people of Baltimore.”

Rep. Ami Bera (D-Sacramento): “Deeply saddened over the passing of Rep. Cummings. He was a fierce advocate for democracy, justice, and the people of Baltimore. My thoughts and condolences are with his family, friends, and constituents.”

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Santa Clara): “Rep. Cummings was a mentor to myself and so many other members over his historic tenure in Congress. A tremendous loss for our country.”

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.): “The hole in our hearts is deep. During early days of family separations, Elijah pulled me close and thanked me with tears in his eyes. He said even if I felt I was screaming into the wind, I should stay strong and keep fighting for justice. He was such a supportive and clear moral leader. We have lost a good and gracious man, someone who brought tremendous integrity, moral clarity and enormous heart to our work and the halls of Congress.”

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.): “In an era when commitments to the truth and public service often seem rare, Chairman Cummings lived his life devoted to both. I miss my colleague, I miss my chairman, I miss my friend. Our country will miss a great man who never forgot to be a good one. My thoughts today are with his wife, Maya, his children, his countless friends, his dedicated staff, the city of Baltimore, and all those who mourn a legend.”

Rep. Grace Meng (D-N.Y.): “I’m deeply saddened by the passing of Rep. Elijah E. Cummings. He was a fierce advocate and civil rights icon who was kind and compassionate. He was such an influential and positive force in our democracy. He will be missed.”

Rep. Andy Kim (D-N.J.): “Chairman Cummings made an incredible impact on his community and country during his time in service. He brought out the best in Congress and appealed to our better angels over our worst impulses.”

Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.): “My colleague Elijah Cummings was a patriot who served his community and his country with skill and a strong sense of purpose. He was a powerful voice in Congress in the fight against injustice, and he will be sorely missed.”

Rep. Bobby Scott (D-Va.): “The passing of Congressman Cummings is a devastating loss for the Congress, Maryland and the nation. Congressman Cummings served with passion for the rule of law and always governed in a respectful manner, even when dealing with some of the most critical and controversial issues facing Congress.

“I have known Elijah since we were both state legislators and had the honor of working with him in Congress on many issues, including legislation to expand the civil rights protections of interns in the federal workplace, preserving the independence of administrative law judges and writing legislation to ensure everyone has a fair shot at employment. He has been an invaluable leader in the fight for civil rights and fundamental fairness, and I was proud to call him a friend.

“I want to send my deepest condolences to Dr. Maya Rockeymoore, his family and loved ones.”