San Jose Premiere of ‘Kikan’

SAN JOSE — “Kikan: The Homecoming” will be screened on Saturday, Oct. 26, a 1 p.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church, 566 N. 5th St. in San Jose Japantown.

The Japanese American Museum of San Jose and Ikeibi Films are partnering to present the film’s San Jose premiere.

A wartime promise takes Jimmy Ibata of the 442nd RCT on a life-changing journey from the battlefields of Europe to San Francisco to complete his final mission of the war.

The all-Nikkei cast includes Ryan Takemiya (“Valley of the Heart”), Chizuko Omori (“Rabbit in the Moon”) and Hiroshi Kashiwagi (“Infinity and Chashu Ramen”).

Discounted tickets are available at JAMsj, located at 535 N. 5th St., and online at http://ikeibifilms.com.