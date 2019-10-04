Sankai Juku at UCLA’s Royce Hall

Sankai Juku’s “Meguri: Teeming Sea, Tranquil Land” will be performed on Sunday, Oct. 6, at 7 p.m. at UCLA’s Royce Hall, 10745 Dickson Ct., Los Angeles.

Over the course of the past 35 years, the work of Ushio Amagatsu for his Tokyo-based, all-male company Sankai Juku has become known worldwide for its elegance, refinement, technical precision and emotional depth. Amagatsu’s contemporary butoh creations are sublime visual spectacles and deeply moving theatrical experiences.

As one of the premier choreographers at work in the world today, the arrival of a piece by Amagatsu is a much-anticipated event in the North American dance landscape. Sankai Juku returns to Royce Hall with one of Amagatsu’s strongest works. Set against an upstage relief of sea lily fossil images, this exquisite piece is a poetic meditation on the passage of time as symbolized by the circulation of water and the seasonal transformation of the earth.

Music by Takashi Kako, YAS-KAZ, Yochiro Yoshikawa.

Dancers: Semimaru, Toru Iwashita, Sho Takeuchi, Akihito Ichihara, Dai Matsuoka, Norihito Ishii, Shunsuke Momoki, Taiki Iwamoto.

Realization of sea lilies: Roshi. Costume realization: Masayo Iizuka.

Funds provided by the Japan Foundation Los Angeles and the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation Endowment Fund.

Some tickets still available. Go to: https://cap.ucla.edu/calendar/details/sankai_juku2019