SAVE THE DATE: NLF Sushi Social/44th Anniversary Celebration

SAN FRANCISCO – Nihonmachi Little Friends (NLF) will celebrate the agency’s 44th anniversary with its ever-popular Sushi Social on Friday, Nov. 22, 6 to 8 p.m. at its expanded 1830 Sutter St. facility in the heart of San Francisco’s Japantown.

The evening will feature wine tasting with Jason Mikami of Mikami Vineyards, sake tasting with Todd Eng of the Sake Brothers, and special recognition of Charles Stewart, who designed the Tane Maki (Plant a Seed) Garden.

Back by popular demand, guests will also enjoy a musical performance by Nihonmachi “Big Friends,” led by Dr. Anthony Brown with Mark Izu and Shoko Hikage, as well as delectable sushi prepared by We Be Sushi chefs.

NLF launched the “Plant A Seed” Campaign in 2012 to build a preschool addition, which, along with the historic 1830 Sutter “Issei Women’s Building,” is the permanent home for its preschool programs. The Tane Maki Garden is one of the last remaining projects for this building campaign and features both modern and traditional Japanese garden elements, such as borders using roof tiles and a stone basin.

The preschool addition opened its doors in 2017, and since then the response from the families and the community has been overwhelmingly positive.

“We are thrilled to finally have our preschool programs and administration in one secure and permanent facility,” stated NLF Executive Director Cathy Inamasu. “The combined facility ensures the future of our programs and expended community use of the 1830 Sutter Street building for generations to come.”

NLF continues to raise capital funds for the new facility as well as preservation funds for the maintenance and preservation of the historic site. Naming opportunities are available starting at $1,000, with recognition on donor boards prominently displayed in the new building’s lobby. Information on ways to help NLF reach its goal can be found at its website, www.nlfchildcare.org.

Once a single preschool with 15 children, NLF has grown into a premier educational childcare organization serving over 200 children annually with ages ranging from 3-12 years. Over 3,000 children have attended NLF since 1975. Its award-winning Japanese bilingual and multicultural programs attract a broad range of families from diverse ethnic and economic backgrounds. In 2017, the Sutter site became the first site in Japantown to be recognized as a legacy business.

Suggested donation is $125 per person. To make reservations, contact NLF at (415) 922-8898 or [email protected] All proceeds from the evening will benefit NLF’s programs and its Building Fund. This event is made possible with the support of Wells Fargo.