SEJSCC Hosts Pancake Breakfast, Holiday Boutique

NORWALK — Get your holiday shopping done early and come to the Annual Pancake Breakfast and Holiday Boutique at the Southeast Japanese School and Community Center, 14615 Gridley Rd. in Norwalk, on Saturday, Oct. 12, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Come early for a great breakfast supporting Norwalk Youth Sports. For only $7 you can dine on eggs, Portuguese sausage, rice (of course), pancakes, fruit, and coffee or juice.

After fueling up, starting at 8 a.m. come to the Holiday Boutique and find one-of-a kind uniquely crafted Asian-themed gifts at bargain prices. Find something for everyone, even for the person who has it all. Fill your holiday list early but don’t wait too long — the good stuff goes fast. All major credit cards accepted.

Finish it off with a delicious lunch from Judo. Treat yourself and your family to a plate lunch combo featuring Chef Johnson Long’s famous orange chicken, or pork with black bean sauce. All combos include rice and green beans, which makes it perfect for lunch and/or dinner.

Proceeds from the Holiday Kitchen support Norwalk Judo Dojo, which provides clinics for instructors and students, and scholarships to its high school seniors.

For more information, contact, visit www.sejscc.org, email [email protected] or call (562) 863-5996 and leave a message.