Seminar on Medical Care for A-Bomb Survivors

TORRANCE — The American Society of Hiroshima-Nagasaki A-Bomb Survivors (also known as ASA) is a nonprofit organization based in the suburbs of Los Angeles. ASA supports A-bomb survivors in Southern California with their medical needs, health problems and communication with the Japanese government.

This year, the medical examinations for hibakusha (Hiroshima and Nagasaki survivors) will be held at Osato Medical Clinic, 3440 Lomita Blvd. #320, Torrance. Medical consultations with Japanese doctors will take place at the clinic on Nov. 9 and 10.

On Saturday, Nov. 9, at 2 p.m., Osato Medical Clinic will also host a seminar on “Medical Care of Atomic Bomb Survivors” sponsored by HICARE (Hiroshima International Council for Health Care of the Radiation-Exposed). Dr. Kazunori Kodama (HICARE and Radiation Effects Research Foundation) and Dr. Ryo Maeda (HICARE) are the guest speakers.

If you are interested in attending, send your full name to [email protected] In the subject line, enter “Nov. 9, 2019 Seminar at Osato Medical Clinic. Reserve Seat.”

For more information, contact ASA Secretary Midori Seino at [email protected] or ASA President Junji Sarashina at (714) 522-5723.