Special Concert at Nibei Foundation

The Terasaki Nibei Foundation, 11570 W. Olympic Blvd. in Los Angeles, will present a special concert by Aya Kiyonaga and Paul Voia-Tipei on Tuesday, Oct. 8.

Dinner (optional) at 6 p.m.; program at 7 p.m.

Born in Kobe, Kiyonaga is a violinist who performs across Europe, the U.S. and Japan. As a graduate of Tokkyo University of the Arts, she earned numerous awards nationally and internationally. Her performance appearances at major venues include Carnegie Hall, Disney Hall, Tokyo Opera City, and Bishops Gate Institute, and her solo performances were aired on NHK FM and TV.

Selected as an artist-scholar by the government of Japan and the Japan-U.S. Friendship Commission, Kiyonaga has been steadily growing her presence as a concert artist on the American musical scene since her arriveal in the U.S. in the summer of 2015. She graduated from the USC Thornton School of Music in 2017, under the guidance of world-famous violinist Midori Goto.

Voia-Tipei is a Romanian pianist currently residing in Los Angeles. Throughout his career he has performed in the U.S., the European Union and Eastern Europe. He is involved in a wide array of projects, from playing solo piano repertoire to collaborating with musicians in a variety of music genres, including new music and jazz.

He earned his Bachelors of Music in piano peformance at Arizona State University. He also finished a Masters of Music degree and is completing a Doctorate of Musical Arts in piano performance at USC Thornton School of Music, under the instruction of world-renowned pianist and professor Daniel Pollack. Voia-Tipei also received the most prestigious award for a graduate degree, a teaching assistantship.

Lectures are free; dinner is $10 per person. Reserve seats by Oct. 4. For more information, contact Naoko Okada, coordinator, at (310) 479-6101, ext. 134, or [email protected] or visit www.nibei.org.