Talk on ‘The Animal in the Art of Japan’

“Trotting to Paradise: The Animal in the Art of Japan” will be presented on Thursday, Oct. 3, at 7 p.m. at the Japan Foundation Los Angeles, 5700 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 100, in Los Angeles, as part of the JFLA Lecture Series.

Through Dec. 8, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art hosts an exhibition entitled “Every Living Thing: Animals in Japanese Art.” Animal imagery dating from the 6th to the 21st centuries treats themes such as zodiac animals, animals from nature, the supernatural, and religion, myth and folklore, work or leisure.

In turn, this lecture will explore the broad application of animal themes to express ideas ranging from sacred power, geomantic direction, virtue or vice, seasons and poetry, then empirical observation and contemporary expression.

The speaker is Hollis Goodall. Engaged at LACMA since 1981, with a two-year hiatus as research fellow at the University of Kyoto (1986-1988), she is now curator of Japanese art, overseeing installations in the Pavilion for Japanese Art, planning of exhibitions for the Japanese department, educational programs, web programming, as well as collection management, growth, and research. From 1988 to 2018, Goodall has overseen more than 275 installations of permanent collection and special exhibitions.

She received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Texas with honors in 1977, then a master’s degree in East Asian art from the University of Kansas.

Free but registration required. For more information, call (323) 761-7510 or visit www.jflalc.org.