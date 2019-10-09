‘The Plum Neighbor’ Book Launch This Weekend

Go For Broke National Education Center is proud to partner with author Lauren R. Harris and illustrator Jini Zopf to publish their first children’s book, “The Plum Neighbor.”

The book’s official unveiling will be Oct. 12 at GFBNEC’s 30th Anniversary Gala, and it will go on sale to the public Oct. 13.

Bobby Bates and his family enjoy a warm friendship with their Japanese American neighbors, the Satos, and their son, Henry. The two families live happily side by side, each growing different kinds of fruit.

When the Satos are suddenly removed to a guarded camp, the Bates protect all their belongings and fruit trees until they might return. Bobby then joins the Army. In a dark forest far away from home, he becomes trapped in a battle that seems impossible to survive, until his battalion is courageously saved by the all-Japanese American 100th/442nd RCT. Bobby meets his rescuers with gratitude, and makes an unexpected discovery.

“The Plum Neighbor,” for ages 5+, is historical fiction based on stories passed down through the author’s family. The inspirational example of courage, community and patriotism, set by heroes of the “Greatest Generation,” still rings true today.

““The Plum Neighbor’ is a heartwarming story of friendship and tribute to the courage of the 442nd Regimental Combat Team,” said 442nd veteran Lawson Sakai.

To purchase a copy, visit the GFBNEC gift shop, 355 E. First St. in Little Tokyo, starting Oct. 13 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Also open Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday from 2 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, call (310) 328-0907 or visit www.goforbroke.org.

Lauren R. Harris loves to research, finding a story in just about everything. She contributed to an activity book and has written for many periodicals. She lives with her family in the Pacific Northwest.

Jini Zopf’s creative journey includes Disney, LEGO, Mattel and ArtCenter College of Design. She lives with her family in Pasadena.