U.S.-Japan Council to Host Annual Conference in Hollywood

The U.S.-Japan Council (USJC), together with the U.S.-Japan Council (Japan), will present the 2019 USJC Annual Conference from Nov. 4 to 5 in Los Angeles.

Under the theme “Bold Ideas, Bolder Leadership: The Next Stage of U.S.-Japan Relations,” they will highlight diverse leaders and leadership styles that transform bold ideas into reality and discuss forward-thinking ideas across several industries to showcase the potential for further U.S.-Japan collaboration.

Topics will include: technology and entrepreneurship; AI/robot services and labor; security and trade; public service; women’s and next generation leadership; culinary diplomacy; Nikkei identity; Asian Americans in entertainment; and more.

As the 10th anniversary conference since the founding of USJC, this event will also celebrate USJC’s accomplishments over the past decade toward the goal of developing and connecting diverse leaders to create a stronger U.S.-Japan relationship.

The conference will introduce a series of Leadership Workshops. These optional seminars will provide hands-on skills training and professional development opportunities to conference attendees.

Featured speakers will include: Olympic ice dancers Maia and Alex Shibutani; Defense Minister Taro Kono; Kazuo Hirai, senior advisor, Sony Corporation; Takeshi Uchiyamada, board chairman, Toyota Motor Corporation; John Roos, partner, Geodesic Capital; Bill Allen, CEO, Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation; Bobby Webster, general manager, Toronto Raptors; Irene Hirano, president, U.S.-Japan Council; Amy Webb, founder and CEO, Future Today Institute.

And in the same complex just prior to the conference, the Japan America Society of Southern California is presenting Japan Cuts Hollywood, a three-day (Nov. 1-3) film festival celebrating Japanese cinema.

The schedule is as follows:

Saturday, Nov. 2: Emerging leaders and alumni programming

Sunday, Nov. 3: USJC Members Day; TOMODACHI generation training; Japanese American Leadership Delegation (JALD) alumni reception; networking dinners (optional)

Monday, Nov. 4: Public symposium; conference reception; Sponsors Dinner; U40 reception

Tuesday, Nov. 5: Business Networking Initiative meeting; Leadership Workshops (additional fee); off-site visits (optional)

For more information: http://www.usjapancouncil.org/us_japan_council_annual_conference